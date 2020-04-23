Community sends love to high school senior, missing milestone events

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hailey Nelson of Peoria will miss out on High School milestone events like prom and graduation because of COVID-19 restrictions. Wednesday, her birthday plans were also ruined. She turned 18 and her special day looked nothing like she expected, but it turned out to be memorable.

Her mother made a Facebook post writing that her daughter’s prom and graduation would be virtual now, asking people to send to her words of encouragement. Hailey was emotional when she learned people sent her birthday cards, balloons and even a cake.

“Very thankful, some of them don’t even know who I am, yet I still got a card in the mail for my birthday,” Nelson said. “I didn’t think much was going to happen since we’re pretty much in the house for the whole time during my birthday so it’s nice to get something from people.”

Hailey said her original birthday plans included getting matching tattoos with her mom. She said she looks forward to matriculating at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, and eventually seeing her neighborhood friends again.