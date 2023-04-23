PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members are putting feet to the pavement for the the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Walk MS brings passionate people together for a powerful purpose, which is to end multiple sclerosis forever and Sunday dozens came out in force at Junction City in Peoria.

The president of the Greater Illinois Market for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society said this is the 34th year of the Peoria walk.

Nancy McInroy said she was thrilled to be there and see how the community was representing.

“Multiple sclerosis affects people, no matter your geography, wherever you live, wherever you’re from, your ethnicity, race, demographic,” McInroy said.

“We’re so honored to be here in Peoria really to show the MS community in Peoria that we are here, we support you.”

McInroy said MS Society wants to provide as many resources and services as possible to support the community.

Savanna Lyons, who was diagnosed with MS at the age of 16 and is almost 25 now, said it’s had a huge impact on her life.

She said this was her her fourth year at Walk MS and said it meant so much to her to see all the support.

“I just make sure I surround myself with people who have positive attitudes, people who care about me, make sure I take all my vitamins, try to get out in the sunshine,” Lyons said. “The sunshine definitely helps.”

Lyons said her advice for those living with MS would be to keep your spirits high, make sure you take care of yourself, and get proper exercise.