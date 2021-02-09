Community steps up to donate money to fund motel rooms for people in need

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington organization is making sure people are off the streets and indoors during the extreme cold this week.

For 50 years, PATH Crisis Center leaders have met with the homeless community to make sure they have shelter.

Executive Director Karen Zangerle said the COVID-19 pandemic is limiting shelter space and capacity. So, PATH has turned to local hotels and motels.

The companies offer discounts to PATH, but money ran out last week, she said.

Now, Zangerle said the community is stepping up and donating, so she can continue to afford to house people.

“We have enough that we’re pretty much saying whoever is in the motel plus anybody new, we’re guaranteeing the motel until Tuesday, the 16th,” said Zangerle.

It’s inspiring to see others want to help, she said.

“The generosity of the community has just been outstanding. Our PayPal account,t which was kind of anemic, just really blew up,” said Zangerle.

People can find details about PATH Crisis Center and how to help online.