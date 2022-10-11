NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members are coming together to support the sister and family of a teen who died in a car accident over the weekend.

18-year-old Austin McKee of Normal died after a pickup truck crash on Main Street at Kerrick Road shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced him dead at the scene.

McKee’s sister Vanessa Summers created a GoFundMe on Monday to pay for his funeral and memorial. The fundraiser has a goal of $15,000.

“Austin always lived life to the fullest, always doing what he wanted and ensuring he had a great time,” wrote Vanessa Summers, McKee’s sister who created the GoFundMe fundraiser. “He owned Austin’s Lawn Service. Austin started mowing at the young age of 5, and his business continued to grow. He was very successful, hardworking and loved by many.

Summers wrote that their mother passed away eight years ago, and their father is undergoing cancer treatment.

McKee is also survived by his younger sister Leah.

The fundraiser has a goal of $15,000, with which the family intends to pay for McKee’s funeral and memorial.

As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser was at nearly $10,000.