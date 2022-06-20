BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold based in Bloomington-Normal is now able to help more families thanks to donations from the community.

On Friday, the non-profit and WMBD/WYZZ teamed up as part of WMBD/WYZZ’s “Day of Caring”. Items were collected outside the WMBD/WYZZ studios in Bloomington to help local families that are served by The Baby Fold.

According to The Baby Fold’s director of development, Sam Guillory, all items they needed; including baby wipes, baby formula and sensory toys for children with autism were collected at Friday’s drive.

Guillory said she’s thankful the community is supportive of The Baby Fold. She said all donations go directly to local families and children.

“Our employees, Baby Fold employees are going to take these items directly into homes and make sure that young moms have the items they need so that their little ones grow up healthy and happy,” Guillory said.

The Baby Fold offers a wide variety of services including adoption, foster care and event its own special education school district.

The non-profit has been based in Central Illinois since 1902.