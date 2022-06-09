PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction equipment has been stolen, and the Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in locating it.

Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 3100 block of Southwest Adams Street for a report of a stolen Vermeer skid steer loader.

Officers have not been able to find the stolen equipment, and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information on this case, or any other investigation, should call the Peoria Police Department at 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 673-9000.