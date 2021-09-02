Community’s voices heard: Peoria Park District presents new proposal for the future of the Glen Oak Amphitheater

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Well the saying goes it takes a community to make a change.

“It’s shocking to me how simple it is to get involved,” said Compte.

Aaron Compte created the “Friends of Glen Oak Amphitheater” Facebook page to help save the historic piece of Peoria. It’s after the park proposed to tear it down and it replace it with a new playground, basketball courts, shelters and bathrooms.

“The first few meetings had a lot of push back from the community and that’s about where I got involved. some local activists got together and started putting together petitions, spreading them to local businesses and putting put yard signs,” said Compte.

Making their voices heard and Compte said it’s making a difference after Wednesday nights discussion.

“When we presented at last night’s meeting we had over 800 signatures that shows the amount of dedicated in the community people took to getting out there door to door and actually talking about it,” said Compte.

So much so the Peoria Park District revised it’s proposal.

“We have as a park district staff modified our plans a little bit based upon the feedback we received from the community. One of the things we’ve done is really looked at taking that old bandshell out that was built in 1959 and putting in a bandshell that is more modern and meets the needs of current acts,” said Peoria Park Executive Director Emily Cahill.

Cahill said plans would also include remodeling the playground, the removal of the fence and new bathrooms.

Cahill said the proposal will be brought before the board in an upcoming meeting. The board plans to vote on the new proposal by Sep 29. More information is available on the Peoria Park District’s website.