Companies celebrate National Nurses Day with freebies and discounts for healthcare workers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of National Nurses Day, some companies are thanking healthcare workers with freebies and discounts.

Those companies include, Chipotle, Dunkin, Jimmy John’s, McAlister’s Deli, Outback Steakhouse, and Staples.

The recognition runs through May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Freebies and promotions include: