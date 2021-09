HENNEPIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies are responding to a seven-alarm fire in Hennepin, Illinois.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire began around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday at Marquis Energy.

As of 8:30 a.m., the fire has been contained to a duct work.

WMBD has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when more information is available.