Compost kiosk helps Peorians reduce their environmental impact

PEORIA, Ill. — A new compost kiosk is helping Peorians reduce their environmental impact.

Better Earth Logistics opened the kiosk near Sous Chef in downtown Peoria on Sunday.

The kiosk is easy to use and requires a membership. Each membership comes with a kit that shows people what can be composted and comes with a year supply of compost liners.

“With the food waste, if we can divert food waste from the landfill that’s stopping the methane gasses from being made in the landfill,” said Yvonne Rosenbohm.

Food scraps can be collected and brought to the kiosk to compost.

Owners Yvonne and Luke Rosenbohm say the kiosk is locally sourced and the compost stays in Peoria, creating a sustainable cycle.