Composting is about to get easier in McLean County; a community kiosk is arriving this month

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – Leaders with the Ecology Action Center in Normal say community members in McLean County don’t need to worry about backyard composting, a new solution is here.

A community compost kiosk will be coming to the Twin Cities as early as Thanksgiving. EAC Executive Director Michael Brown says unlike backyard composting, this new service will allow people to properly dispose of organic materials like meat, dairy, and prepared foods.

He says by doing that it will in turn benefit the environment.

“Organic materials, when we put these things into a landfill they do not break down safely and completely,” Brown. “This new program is an industrial composting service and so it reaches very high temperatures killing off pathogens and really cooking things well and helping complex materials break down easily.”

Those interested in using the new kiosk will have to subscribe to the program.

