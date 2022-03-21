PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A condo fire led to an entire tower full of residents being displaced.

Peoria firefighters were called to the Twin Towers in downtown around 5:00 o’clock Sunday night after a fire alarm was activated.

Fire crews saw nothing on the outside, but after entering the building they spoke with a resident who said there was a fire in their condo on the 26 floor.

There crews found a working fire and the sprinkler system was activated.

The second person in the apartment that caught fire was given medical treatment by Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported to residents or firefighters, but multiple condos sustained smoke and water damage.

All residents of the East Tower were displaced according to Battalion Chief Michael Hughes.

Red Cross came to help occupants from the fire floor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.