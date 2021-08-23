Confusion surrounding COVID-19 testing, vaccination site at Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – WMBD News is working to get more information surrounding whether there will be a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the Peoria Civic Center.

On August 20, the Peoria City/County Health Department posted on its Facebook page that the testing and vaccination services would be offered at the Peoria Civic Center starting today. The post listed that the hours would be Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. But as of today, there is no equipment set up at the Peoria Civic Center to offer the resources.

WMBD News has reached out the Peoria City/County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health about the confusion. Neither agency has clarified if or when there will be a COVID-19 testing or vaccination site reopening in Peoria.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.