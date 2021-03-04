Congressman Adam Kinzinger collecting greeting cards for veterans

LA SALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is collecting greeting cards and letters for the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle.

This year, cards will also go to residents of the Danville and Hines VA Hospitals.

“Let’s seize the opporunity we have to celebrate our veterans and recognize their unwavering dedication to our contry and communities by sharing our thanks and good wishes this St. Patrick’s Day,” he said in a statement.

Anyone interested in participating can send cards to his office in Ottawa: 628 Columbus Street, Suit 507.

The collection deadline is Friday, March 12.