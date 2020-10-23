Congressman Darin LaHood shows support for Goodwill veterans event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Goodwill Stand Down for Veterans event welcomed Congressman Darin LaHood Friday morning.

LaHood took a tour of the facility, met with veterans and helped pack care bags the organization was handing out. LaHood said he was proud to help more than 200 veterans in Central Illinois get much-needed supplies.

“I have the second most amount of veterans of any congressional district in Illinois,” LaHood said. “Over the last few years I’ve worked with the Stand Down event and it’s really essential, the work that goes into helping our veterans.”

Congressman LaHood said in his opinion is we live in the greatest country in the world and it isn’t possible without the sacrifice of those who served.

“What Goodwill does to help them out throughout this week has been great,” LaHood said. “We owe a great debt of gratitude towards our veterans and supporting our veterans is not about politics, it’s about America.”

LaHood said it’s ‘phenomenal’ that more than 200 veterans in need will be getting the help they need and praised the volunteers that made it happen.

