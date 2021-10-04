Congressman LaHood discusses impact of CERTS on local business

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois lawmaker checking in locally on how federally funded coronavirus relief is working.

Congressman Sarin LaHood stopped by Peoria Charter Coach Company today.

The more than 80-year-old business received $2 million dollars from the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services program.

The company’s president saying the CERTS program saved his business and helped bring back his workers.

“For 11 months I come to work and there are no cars in my parking lot. Now I come to work there are cars in my parking lot. I have a jump to my steps. I’m walking on a cloud now,” said Peoria Charter Coach Company President Bill Winkler.

Congressman LaHood says transportation companies were one of many businesses disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.