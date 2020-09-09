Congresswoman Bustos: more than $800,000 coming to Peoria for COVID-19 relief

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., walks to a group photo with the women of the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. A mass departure of top aides is shaking House Democrats’ campaign arm after Hispanic and black members of Congress complained that the staff lacked diversity. Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She’s issued a statement saying she’d ‘fallen short’ and would work to make the staff ‘truly inclusive.’ (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) said Peoria, Pekin, the Quad Cities, and Rockford will collectively receive $2,508,685 in federal funding.

The federal funds were awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program. They are in direct response to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“The bipartisan CARES Act was a significant step forward in our response to COVID-19,” Bustos said.

“I’m pleased to see this funding continue to support our local communities because access to reliable housing is a crucial component of our efforts to combat this public health crisis. I’ll continue to do everything in my power to support our neighbors through programs like these and ensure our region has the resources it needs.”

The breakdown of CDBG funding by recipient:

Moline: $268,780

Peoria: $808,791

Rockford: $1,001,397

Rock Island: $230,580

Pekin: $199,137

The CDBG program aims to provide funds to state and local governments to support housing, public facilities and local economic development. The CARES Act lets grantees be reimbursed for COVID-19 response activities and eliminates the cap on how much a grantee can spend on public services.

