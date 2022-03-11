PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos stopped by the Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute (BCDI) in Peoria on March 11.

The institute opened in 2010 with a mission of providing treatment, family-oriented care, and education for those with blood disorders.

It is the only federally funded hemophilia treatment center of excellence in Illinois outside Chicago.

Congresswoman Bustos visited the treatment rooms, a special coagulation laboratory, the telemedicine suite, the research team, and other patient care areas.

She said there is a lot of hard work that needs to be recognized.

“Hats off to the staff here who, this is what they do for a living, day in and day out. They walk through those doors every day, and they know that they’re helping people, and so I just, more than anything, want to salute them,” said Bustos.

She also said Central Illinois is a hub of healthcare, where people can come for any medical needs.