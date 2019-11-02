Congresswoman Cheri Bustos working to make healthcare more affordable

PEORIA, Ill. — Rep. Cheri Bustos (D- Ill.) joined Peoria community leaders for a roundtable discussion Friday.

She asked for their thoughts on how she can work to lower the price of prescription drugs and healthcare.

Congresswoman Bustos and the House Democratic majority have passed more than 10 bills to lower health care costs.

Currently, she is co-sponsoring legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, which is not allowed right now.

Also, it would prohibit prescription drug companies from paying generic companies to keep their products off the market. This is legal right now causing people to pay more for prescriptions.

Bustos said many people that are working hard, playing by the rules are still facing problems.

We want to make sure the system is fair to people, drugs prices are affordable and that healthcare overall is affordable. I think we have the right group of people around the table and we’ll have this discussion and I hope I walk away with some new ideas too. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

She also urges Illinoisans who get coverage through the individual market to review their health insurance options during the health exchange’s open enrollment. That starts Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.