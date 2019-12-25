Connect Church hosts first Christmas service

WASHINGTON, Ill. — After six years, Connect Church has a place to call home. Tuesday, they hosted the Christmas service inside the building.

“It’s very exciting we’ve been looking forward to this day for quite some time,” church member Krista Herring said.

Lead Pastor, Dave Jane, said church service was held inside of Washington Middle School for years.

“It did take patience because each week we had to go into the middle school to set up and tear down,” Jane said.

Pastor Jane and the congregation are excited to finally have a permanent space.

“We finally made it to this building, this beautiful building that they have made and it has just been a very warm place,” church member Bill Herring said.

During the Christmas service, they sang carols, lit candles and took communion.

Pastor Jane said he’s looking forward to using the building for more events in the future.