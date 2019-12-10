Connect Transit and ISU are at a stalemate over contract dispute

NORMAL, Ill. — Students at Illinois State University may be without busses if the college and Connect Transit can’t reach a deal soon.

Every year Connect Transit and ISU enter an agreement that allows students to catch the bus at no cost. Connect gives ISU a price and the school usually pays, but this year the school thought Connects number was too high, and now the two organizations are at a stalemate.

“Our university staff, that are working with Connect Transit, are continuing to meet and work on some sort of an agreement,” said ISU Spokesman Eric Jome.

ISU proposed extending the current contract but Connect rejected that offer.

In a statement General Manager of Connect Isaac Thorne said, “Several Trustees stated numerous times that they value the partnership with ISU, but also made clear it wants a fair contract that takes into consideration the cost to provide bus service to campus and community.”

Connect is seeking a 2% increase from the current contract to cover those rising costs.

“We’ve had a good relationship with them over the years,” said Jome. A long relationship, but certainly we want to be able to provide a bus service, so if it comes to it, we may have to explore other options.”

If the two sides can’t find compromise, Connect would stop providing its services beginning December 31st.

“I hope they (ISU) resolve it with Connect Transit, because so far, I have good experiences with them.” said Freshman, Claudia Bidstrup.

ISU and Connect will be meeting this week to brainstorm ways to resolve the dispute. Leaders say they want this done as soon as possible.