Connect Transit awarded more than $9 million, part of Rebuild Illinois investment

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit has received a $9.92 million grant as part of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“Transit in our downstate communities can be a lifeline for getting to work or school, a doctor’s appointment or a trip to the grocery store,” said Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “This funding through Rebuild Illinois means these providers finally will have the resources they need to improve service in communities that have not seen this type of investment for many years.”

The grants will help to expand and improve service in downtown Bloomington, purchase four 35-foot electric buses and help complete an additional 90 bus stops as part of the Better Bus Stops for Bloomington-Normal campaign.

“We are very pleased and gratified to receive this additional funding commitment from the State of Illinois. This takes us one step closer toward realizing our dream of a new Downtown Bloomington Transfer Center,” stated Chairman Ryan Whitehouse.