NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit celebrated its new electric buses Tuesday morning in front of elected officials and community stakeholders.

Tuesday, the public transport company unveiled the charging infrastructure for the electric vehicles in its fleet of busses. Connect Transit introduced electric buses into its fleet this past February and is gradually replacing most of its diesel-powered buses with electric power.

General Manager of Connect Transit David Braun said by the end of 2024, Connect Transit will have 22 buses running on electricity in their fleet.

“The switch from diesel to electric does a number of things, it reduces our cost which allows us to be more financially sustainable, it reduces maintenance costs; these busses don’t have a lot of the maintenance issues that a diesel bus does,” Braun said.

12 electric busses will be on the streets by the end of the year.

Most of the funding for the new busses comes from a combination of federal and state dollars.