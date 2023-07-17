BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit hosted a celebration for the launch of Connect FLEX which launched Sunday.

The service is similar to other rideshare apps and accessed through the connect transit app.

Up to five vehicles will be part of the service, with two always active during operation hours, and three others on standby in case things get busy.

Currently, the service is available in the southwest corner of Bloomington, focusing on the south of Market Street and west of Main Street.

City officials and Connect Transit leadership are excited about the potential increase in economic development.

“Taking people from this part of Bloomington-Normal that doesn’t have public transportation, that really limits them on the ability to get an employment that’s not here,” said Connect Transit Marketing Manager Aubrey Staton. “So we’re really excited to be able to partner with places like Ferrero and other employment agencies in this zone to be able to promote and hopefully offer this as an employment benefit as they’re trying to hire new employees.”

The fare for the service is currently free throughout the month of August.

Connect FLEX’s hours of operation are:

Monday – Friday: 5:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 5:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Rides can be booked on the Connect Transit App or by calling (309) 828-9833.

More information is available on Connect Transit’s website.