NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Easier access to the west sides of Bloomington and Normal could be on the way for users of the area’s public transit system.

Connect Transit is proposing the creation of a new route that would feature a stop at Rivian’s plant in Normal. The idea is to provide easier access to employees at the plant as Connect Transit does not currently serve that area.

General Manager of Connect Transit David Braun said the two parties have been working together for months. He adds the new route also features stops at many place not currently served by the current route system.

“There’s also a lot of businesses there that have not received service from us in the past so all businesses along West College as well as Rivian Motorway and then West Market will also receive service. That includes and OSF Promptcare and some other locations people have been requesting service to,” Braun said.

This route would replace the current Lime Express route which takes people from the Market Street Walmart to downtown. The new route would enhance services in the area.

Braun said the board was being asked to vote on the concept of the route Tuesday night and a final exact route would be approved in June following public input.