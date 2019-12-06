Connect Transit ends partnership with ISU

Normal, Ill. – The Connect Transit Board of Trustees voted Thursday night to not extend a contract for bus service with Illinois State University.

Without a contract, the bus service provided to ISU will end Dec. 31. Trustees voted to not extend a second temporary contract for bus service with the school.

The contract has averaged a 2% increase for several years and this does not keep up with increased expenses to provide the service, Connect Transit said.

“Staff listened very closely to the discussion and heard the frustration expressed by several Trustees,” Connect Transit general manager Isaac Thorne said. “We plan to speak with Illinois State University staff as soon as possible to reach a fair contract and ensure bus service for ISU is continued into 2020.”

The Board said it is eager to approve an agreement that continues to provide bus service to the ISU area and access to the entire system community-wide for students, faculty, and staff. Several Trustees stated they valued the partnership with ISU, but also said they wanted a “fair contract” that takes into consideration the cost to provide bus service to campus and community.