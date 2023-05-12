BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit reinstating weekend service will begin Sunday, June 4. The Sapphire route will leave Downtown Bloomington and Uptown Station on the first trip of each day.

The buses will leave Downtown Bloomington at 5:20 a.m. and arrive at Rivian at 5:38 a.m. and Uptown Station at 5:10 a.m. and arrive at Rivian at 5:39 a.m.

After the first trip, the Sapphire route will begin the route between the West Bloomington Walmart at JC Parkway and Rivian.

Please visit Connect Transit’s website for a detailed map and timetable for the adapted Sapphire Route.

The reinstatement of the weekend service is due to the success in hiring, training, and retaining bus operators over the past several months.

For up-to-date information on bus services, please call us at 309-828-9833, or visit Connect Transit’s website.