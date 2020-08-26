Connect Transit extending fare collection suspension until October

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Riders of Connect Transit buses will not have to worry about fares until Oct. 8.

That’s because the public transportation service’s board of trustees voted Wednesday to extend its suspension of fare collection. This includes fixed-route bus service and Connect Mobility paratransit service.

The service will still operate at a reduced schedule to make sure buses and facilities are properly cleaned, sanitized and exchanged multiple times throughout the day.

Connect Transit officials said they are still monitoring information about COVID-19 from the Center for Disease Control and the Illinois Public Health Department. They are encouraging people to stay home if they are sick and not travel with Connect Transit unless it is necessary.

The company is asking riders to continue to wash their hands regularly and try to distance themselves from others if they are traveling with Connect. Face coverings will be required when riding until further notice. Bus service is still operating, but the company said to check their website regularly for service updates.

