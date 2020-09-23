Connect Transit extends fare collection suspension

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Connect Transit Board of Trustees voted to extend the suspension of fare collection on all transportation services until Friday, Nov. 9.

The fare suspension includes Connect Transit fixed-route bus service and Connect Mobility paratransit services.

Connect Transit has joined the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) “Health and Safety Commitments Program.” The program is the public transportation industry’s pledge to passengers that public transportation systems are taking all the measures they can to operate safely as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other measures Connect Transit has taken include reducing their service schedule to ensure proper cleaning all of all vehicles and facilities.

In a press release, Connect Transit officials said their priority is the safety of their passengers and operators.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Connect Transit has worked tirelessly to keep riders safe from infection from the coronavirus. By signing on to the APTA Health and Safety Commitments Program with more than 100 public transit systems, Connect Transit and the public transit industry are actively working to instill confidence in riders that it’s committed to protecting their health and safety.” Connect Transit | Sep. 23

More information about Connect Transit can be found on the company’s website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected