Connect Transit extends suspension of fare collection until July 5.

NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Connect Transit passengers will get another month of free riding before it switches to one fixed rate for all riders.

Starting July 5. all rates, including the connects mobility fare will be $1.25.

The transportation company also announced the customer service area in the administration building will reopen on July 5.

Face coverings will still be required when riding on the bus until further notice.

“We are excited to take the Connect to the Future Working Group recommendations and put them into action. It is very clear that the Work Group values Connect Transit service in our community, and we are thankful for all of their hard work.” said Connect Transit General Manager, Isaac Thorne.