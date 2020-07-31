Connect Transit GM Isaac Thorne Announces Departure

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In a press release Friday, Connect Transit announced that General Manager Isaac Thorne is resigning effective Aug. 21.

Officials said Thorne resigned from the company to work elsewhere in the transit industry

Thorne started working at Connect in 2007 and held various positions before becoming general manager a decade later. Since he was promoted, Thorne helped start the Better Bus Stop Campaign, mobile ticketing application, and implemented the annual rider and customer satisfaction survey.

He also helped secure $11.2 million in discretionary state and federal grants for battery-electric buses, solar and electrical charging infrastructure, bus stop infrastructure, and a new Downtown Bloomington Transportation Center.

“It has been a pleasure to work with a forward-thinking board, lead an amazing team of employees, and provide the best service possible to customers,” Thorne said.

“I am confident that the Connect Transit Board, staff, and employees will continue with the vision for a vibrant and customer-focused transit agency. There are still plans to be made and work to be done, but I am leaving it in good hands. I have the utmost respect and confidence in the current leadership team and employees to continue providing outstanding public transportation.”

Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said the Board of Trustees appreciates his work during his time as a general manager and as an employee.

“Under his leadership, the system’s ridership grew and broke records,” Whitehouse said. “His concern for our employees and customers was always top of mind. We wish him well and are confident he will continue to succeed.”

