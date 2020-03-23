Connect Transit implements rear-door boarding policy

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In an effort to protect bus drivers Connect Transit is changing the way you get on and off the bus

Starting Sunday all passengers can only use the rear doors.

Customers with mobility issues are still permitted to use the front doors of the bus and all ADA regulations will continue to be followed under this new policy.

Connect is urging people to limit bus use to essential travel such as grocery stores, medical facilities, and work.

“It’s been way down, I was out here the other day and it was a ghost town, but the people that absolutely need to get on are getting on. It’s essential, people have to get to the store, they have to get to the doctor, they have to get somewhere, for now, it’s running and they’re doing what they can,” said Bloomington resident Eric Lowery.

To encourage social distancing they are asking passengers to sit at least two rows behind the bus driver.

The rear door boarding policy will be in effect until further notice.