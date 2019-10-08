Connect Transit leaders and Normal town council get in heated debate over latest purchases

NORMAL, Ill. — In a heated debate leaders the Connect Transit board of trustees spoke to Normal Town Council members about some of the bus company’s most recent decisions.

Chairman Mike McCurdy explained the company’s reasoning for recent purchases, outlining why they had to be made and with which funds.

The council raised concerns about certain riders being singled out as a result of the board’s decision to cancel the Olive Route. McCurdy fought back, saying Connect is seeing record numbers in ridership and has continued to improve those numbers in the last few years.

“We’ve dispelled those rumors repeatedly,” said McCurdy. “We keep talking about the things in this community that we think are important about transit, we keep hearing things that we know aren’t based in fact or data. We have to push back on that every time, the numbers and the data are on transit’s side.”

Council also raised concerns about the lack of ADA compliant bus stops. McCurdy says Connect is fixing the problem through it’s better bus stop campaign. However, since the company is not a taxing body, it is seeking federal funds to expedite the process.