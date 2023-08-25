BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit is teaming up with local libraries to celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month.

According to a Connect Transit news release, anyone with a Bloomington Public Library and Normal Public Library card can get free bus rides through the month of September.

Last year, Connect Transit provided 19,970 free rides to library cardholders, and the local libraries saw an increase in 270 cardholders compared to the same time last year.

“After last year’s successful partnership, we encourage new and existing library cardholders to use any of Connect Transit’s services to ride free to the Bloomington and Normal public libraries, as well as all of the wonderful services, businesses, and recreational opportunities offered in the City and the Town.” Connect Transit’s General Manager David Braun said.

The American Library Association spearheads Library Card Sign-Up Month each September to encourage children to start the school year with their own local library card.

“We are grateful to Connect Transit for its willingness to again help us spread the word that all residents, regardless of age, are eligible for free library cards. We’re here to help residents get those cards, and we’re here to help navigate the many services the libraries have to offer,” Director of Bloomington Public Library Jeanne Hamilton said.

Normal residents who would like to apply online for a library card can do so here. Bloomington residents who would like to apply online for a library card can do so here.