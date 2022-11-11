BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit is offering veterans and active duty military members free rides for life.

It’s part of the company’s Star Pass program, a lifetime unlimited ride pass for all qualified active U.S. military and U.S. military veterans.

Friday morning, Connect Transit’s mobile pass unit signed up veterans in downtown Bloomington for the program. It was in conjunction with the McLean County Museum of History’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony featured a flyover, 21 gun salute and a guest speaker from the Illinois National Guard.

“I just heard about that this morning and I’m speechless at the level of respect that they’re showing to the veterans in this community, I’m just truly honored that they would be so gracious to offer something like that,” said Commander of V.F.W. 454, Travis Wheet.

The Star Pass is open to all branches of military. Those interested should bring paperwork and an ID showing veteran status.