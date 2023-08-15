NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit announced that its bus frequency will increase with the return of peak services and late-night hours.

According to a Connect Transit press release, service frequency was reduced in October due to a driver shortage, but after a significant increase in its workforce, Connect Transit will be returning to full service.

Expected route changes will include:

The BLUE, PURPLE, AQUA, ORANGE & SILVER routes will return to 30-minute service during peak hours, approximately 5:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The YELLOW route will return to 15-minute service during peak hours, approximately 8 a.m. -11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Late-night service will be reinstated on the GREEN, REDBIRD EXPRESS, and YELLOW routes.

“We are proud of the work of Connect Transit staff to increase our hiring and training while maintaining high standards,” Ryan Whitehouse, Chairman of the Connect Transit Board of Trustees said. “They were able to attract and retain hard-working and customer service-oriented employees who make a difference in our passengers’ lives every day, and we are happy to provide the level of service the community expects.”

The changes will go into effect on Aug. 20.

Up-to-date route information is available here.