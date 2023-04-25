NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, the Bloomington council approved a new connect transit hub in downtown Normal.

The new bus center will be located at the W Market street garage center between Main and Center street. Connect Transit will use $18 million dollars of federal and state grants to tear down the parking garage and build their new hub.

The project is expected to break ground in mid-2024 and be completed sometime in 2025.

“We’re going to have great amenities, so people will be able to wait inside undercover, so they don’t have to wait in the elements. It’ll be much safer than our current front street location, in that people won’t have to cross the street to get from one bus to the other. So it’s gonna really improve their safety and their comfort and really hope to attract more people to use the bus,” said Connect Transit General Manager David Braun.

The tear-down of the parking garage and construction of the new hub was approved with a 7 to 2 vote Monday night.