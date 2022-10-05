NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit announced Wednesday that it will be temporarily reducing service starting Oct. 9.

According to a Connect Transit press release, it will be reducing weekday bus frequency to weekend levels on select routes due to a shortage of qualified operators.

“Although our wages and benefits provide an excellent career opportunity for people, we are facing the same employee shortages as the rest of the country. We are further challenged by age and qualification requirements that many employers don’t have. Every day we are striving to retain and increase our workforce through advertising, increased sign-on bonuses, and creating an excellent work environment that is safe, professional, and respectful,” Connect Transit General Manager David Braun said.

Some important things to know about the change:

Weekday routes will start and end, as usual, at approximately 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Blue, Purple, Aqua, Orange & Silver routes will not operate peak service. Service will move from 30-minute to 60-minute service during peak hours.

Saturday and Sunday service for the Blue, Purple, Aqua, Orange & Silver routes will remain the same.

The Yellow route will not operate peak service. Service will move from 15-minute to 30-minute service during peak hours.

We will not be able to operate late-night service Thursday-Saturday on the Yellow, Green, and Redbird Express routes.

Connect Transit stated that the frequency of service will return to normal as additional bus operators are trained.

Up-to-date information on the routes should be available by calling Connect Transit at 309-828-9833 or going to Connect Transit’s website.