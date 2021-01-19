Connect Transit searching for new general manager, looks to hire by March

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal town leaders invited the Twin Cities’ bus transportation system to provide an update on their 2020 operations.

Ryan Whitehouse a board member of Connect Transit presented to the council various statistics from 2020 including over 9 million dollars in state grants, COVID-19 safety measures, including waiving bus fare and rare door entry.

Whitehouse also said a challenge of 2020 was replacing their former general manager who left in August for a job in Tennessee.

Since August, former Normal town manager Mark Peterson has filled the void, but Whitehouse said the goal is to have a permanent person soon.

Whitehouse said they’re asking riders and community members to make their voices heard on who the next applicant should be.

“We do have a community survey out there, it’s on our social media, our website. Anyone that’s in the community, especially our riders, we’d love you to go on there, fill out that survey and share with us what you think the next general manager should look like,” Whitehouse said.

The position will be posted next month and the bus company hopes to fill the role by March.

To make your voice heard on the search visit the link on their website.