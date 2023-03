NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit announced Tuesday that they will be suspending fare collection on Election day, April 4.

According to a Connect Transit press release, their goal is to reduce the barriers caused by lack of transportation to those going out to vote.

Fare collection will return to normal on April 5.

Up-to-date information on bus routes and fares is available online or by calling 309-828-9833.

Updated information on voting is available on the McLean County website.