NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit announced they will suspend fares Saturday, April 22, to celebrate Earth Day.

According to a Connect Transit news release, fares will be suspended for all public transportation services in Bloomington-Normal to encourage everyone to “try transit” on Earth Day and make a positive impact on the environment.

Local residents are encouraged to take advantage of the free rides to attend Earth Day events, including the Party for the Planet at Miller Park Zoo.

Fare collection will resume on Sunday, April 23.

Up-to-date bus service information is available by calling (309) 828-9833 or visiting Connect Transit’s website.