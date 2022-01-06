Connect Transit suspends fares, late-night service, institutes rear boarding

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit in the Twin Cities is making some changes as COVID-19 cases ramp up.

Starting on Jan. 8, the company will suspend fares for buses, along with late-night services that are offered Thursday through Saturday. Company officials are also instituting rear boarding procedures.

Face masks are still required while riding Connect Transit buses.

Officials said they will continue cleaning the buses, including daily disinfecting by using an electrostatic sprayer. Passengers are also being asked to social distance while on the bus.

The changes apply to Connect Transit fixed-route bus service and Connect Mobility paratransit service.

Connect Transit has not yet confirmed when passengers will be required to pay a fare again.

“We will continue to treat fare suspension, rear boarding, and suspension of late-night service as a precautionary measure to eliminate the physical contact required between riders and Bus Operators,” said Connect Transit Chairman Ryan Whitehouse.