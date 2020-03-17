1  of  2
Total of 4 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tri-County area; Peoria leaders issuing disaster proclamations First COVID-19 death reported in Illinois; up to 160 cases in the state
Peoria health officials give daily update on COVID-19
Connect Transit suspends fares through March

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit passengers get two-weeks of free transportation in efforts to eliminate physical contact between riders and bus operators.

Beginning Wednesday, passengers using Connect Transit fixed-routed bus service and Connect Mobility paratransit service will not be required to pay a fare. The transportation company announced Tuesday that the Administration building will also be closed to the public starting Wednesday.

These changes are expected to last through April 1.

A statement provided by Connect Transit reads,

“We are suspending fare collection beginning Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure to eliminate the physical contact required between riders and bus operators,” said Connect Transit General Manager Isaac Thorne. “We continue to sanitize our entire fleet of vehicles and bus facilities with EPA approved products recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).” Connect understands the financial hardships residents in Bloomington-Normal are facing due to state-mandated closures.”

