Connect Transit to add 51 additional bus stops in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bus riders in the twin cities will have more places to go with the addition of 51 new bus stops on the way.

Connect Transit announed Wednesday that the board voted to approve the addition. This will help the company become 100% ADA compliant by 2024, according to a press release.

“I applaud Connect Transit’s initiative as they move toward 100% ADA compliance by 2024. It’s just one more example of how Bloomington is going from good to great,” said Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe.

The additional 51 bus stop improvements that were approved on Tuesday afternoon are all located in the city of Bloomington and construction is slated to begin later this summer.

“We are excited to approve an additional 51 bus stops this summer and continue to push for 100% ADA compliance within our system. This has been a very important priority for the trustees and this is another giant step towards achieving that goal,” said Connect Transit Chairman Ryan Whitehouse.