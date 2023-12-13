NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit, Bloomington-Normal’s bus service, announced Wednesday that it will begin charging a $1 fare for those who ride on its Connect FLEX vehicles beginning Jan. 2, 2024.

The fare is to “maintain a high level of efficiency and satisfaction for our riders,” said marketing manager Aubrey Staton.

The service began in July and has provided over 22,000 rides to nearly 900 individuals in its five months of service.

“Connect FLEX has become a very popular service in southwest Bloomington serving areas that haven’t had service for years and serving people who have challenges accessing our Connect Transit fixed route service,” said general manager David Braun. “By implementing these simple changes on Connect FLEX, we will sustain this service and allow it to grow while maintaining a very positive user experience.”

Staton said the community’s response to the service has surpassed the company’s initial expectations.

The new fare will be used to improve the service. Each Connect FLEX vehicle is equipped with a cash drop box that will provide transfers or change cards. Those who ride will have to provide the exact fare when boarding.

Staton said if riders already use a daily, weekly, or monthly pass on Connect Transit or Connect Mobility, then they can show the pass to the driver for visual validation when boarding the vehicle. Riders must be prepared to pay a fare, cash or pass, each time they board a Connect FLEX vehicle.

If a rider books a trip for multiple people, each of those people must pay a fare or show their pass. Visit Connect Transit’s website to see where passes can be purchased.

Connect Transit will also begin monitoring trip no-shows and cancellations beginning Jan. 2, 2024. Riders who book trips and do not complete them will be notified. Staton said that booking trips that they do not complete takes away valuable time and miles that could have been used to serve other riders.

After booking three trips and not using them over one month, riders will be placed on a seven-day suspension, according to the new No-Show policy. For more information on the new policy, visit the Connect Transit website.