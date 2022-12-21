NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit announced Wednesday that all buses will offer zero-fare boarding from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Saturday, Dec. 24. to offer a safe and warm environment free of cost to those who need it.

In a press release, Connect Transit staff wrote that with the impending winter storm expected to bring extreme cold weather and high winds, they recognize the need for a warm, safe place out of the elements and want to offer that to anyone who needs it during the storm.

Connect Transit will close early on Saturday, Dec. 24 and remain closed on Christmas. Below is a schedule of Connect Transit’s Christmas Eve service, with the times representing the last trip leaving the designated location.

Aqua Downtown – 5:30pm Southgate – 5:40pm Blue Downtown – 4:30pm Target – 5:10pm Brown Uptown – 4:35pm Walmart – 5:00pm Gold Clockwise – 5:00pm Counterclockwise – 5:30pm Green Downtown – 6:00pm Uptown – 5:45pm Lime Downtown – 5:15pm Uptown – 5:15pm Orange Downtown – 4:50pm Hamilton Road – 5:10pm Pink Uptown – 5:45pm School & Northfield – 6:00pm Purple Downtown – 4:30pm Target – 4:50pm Red Downtown – 5:30pm Uptown – 5:15pm Sapphire Downtown – 5:10pm Uptown – 5:10pm Silver Downtown – 5:15pm Walmart – 5:45pm Tan Uptown – 4:25pm Airport – 5:00pm Yellow Uptown – 5:15pm Heartland – 5:30pm

Current schedules will resume on Monday, Dec. 26.

For up-to-date information on bus services, including potential weather delays, call 309-828-9833 or visit Connect Transit’s website.