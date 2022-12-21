NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit announced Wednesday that all buses will offer zero-fare boarding from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Saturday, Dec. 24. to offer a safe and warm environment free of cost to those who need it.

In a press release, Connect Transit staff wrote that with the impending winter storm expected to bring extreme cold weather and high winds, they recognize the need for a warm, safe place out of the elements and want to offer that to anyone who needs it during the storm.

Connect Transit will close early on Saturday, Dec. 24 and remain closed on Christmas. Below is a schedule of Connect Transit’s Christmas Eve service, with the times representing the last trip leaving the designated location.

AquaDowntown – 5:30pmSouthgate – 5:40pm
BlueDowntown – 4:30pmTarget – 5:10pm
BrownUptown – 4:35pmWalmart – 5:00pm
GoldClockwise – 5:00pmCounterclockwise – 5:30pm
GreenDowntown – 6:00pmUptown – 5:45pm
LimeDowntown – 5:15pmUptown – 5:15pm
OrangeDowntown – 4:50pmHamilton Road – 5:10pm
PinkUptown – 5:45pmSchool & Northfield – 6:00pm
PurpleDowntown – 4:30pmTarget – 4:50pm
RedDowntown – 5:30pmUptown – 5:15pm
SapphireDowntown – 5:10pmUptown – 5:10pm
SilverDowntown – 5:15pmWalmart – 5:45pm
TanUptown – 4:25pmAirport – 5:00pm
YellowUptown – 5:15pmHeartland – 5:30pm

Current schedules will resume on Monday, Dec. 26.

For up-to-date information on bus services, including potential weather delays, call 309-828-9833 or visit Connect Transit’s website.