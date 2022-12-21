NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit announced Wednesday that all buses will offer zero-fare boarding from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Saturday, Dec. 24. to offer a safe and warm environment free of cost to those who need it.
In a press release, Connect Transit staff wrote that with the impending winter storm expected to bring extreme cold weather and high winds, they recognize the need for a warm, safe place out of the elements and want to offer that to anyone who needs it during the storm.
Connect Transit will close early on Saturday, Dec. 24 and remain closed on Christmas. Below is a schedule of Connect Transit’s Christmas Eve service, with the times representing the last trip leaving the designated location.
|Aqua
|Downtown – 5:30pm
|Southgate – 5:40pm
|Blue
|Downtown – 4:30pm
|Target – 5:10pm
|Brown
|Uptown – 4:35pm
|Walmart – 5:00pm
|Gold
|Clockwise – 5:00pm
|Counterclockwise – 5:30pm
|Green
|Downtown – 6:00pm
|Uptown – 5:45pm
|Lime
|Downtown – 5:15pm
|Uptown – 5:15pm
|Orange
|Downtown – 4:50pm
|Hamilton Road – 5:10pm
|Pink
|Uptown – 5:45pm
|School & Northfield – 6:00pm
|Purple
|Downtown – 4:30pm
|Target – 4:50pm
|Red
|Downtown – 5:30pm
|Uptown – 5:15pm
|Sapphire
|Downtown – 5:10pm
|Uptown – 5:10pm
|Silver
|Downtown – 5:15pm
|Walmart – 5:45pm
|Tan
|Uptown – 4:25pm
|Airport – 5:00pm
|Yellow
|Uptown – 5:15pm
|Heartland – 5:30pm
Current schedules will resume on Monday, Dec. 26.
For up-to-date information on bus services, including potential weather delays, call 309-828-9833 or visit Connect Transit’s website.