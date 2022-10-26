NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington-Normal’s Connect Transit system announced Wednesday that it will receive $2,781,416 in federal funding to help continue to its transition to the use of electric vehicles.

The grant comes from the Federal Fiscal Year 2022 Congressionally Directed Spending Grant. It is part of the $8.25 million distribution to the Illinois Department of Transportation through U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) directed to his Statewide Electric Bus and Charging Infrastructure Initiative.

“Continued advancement of our electric vehicle program and usage of renewable energy as a fuel source will help us offset long term operational costs by reducing fuel and maintenance costs,” said David Braun, General Manager of Connect Transit. “We are proud to be recognized for our continued efforts to improve public transportation in our community.”

This funding will be used to continue electrifying Connect Transit’s fleet and expanding its charging infrastructure, including facility enhancements. Connect Transit will also use the grant to expand their alternative energy sources to supplement vehicle charging needs.

For up-to-date information on bus services, please call Connect Transit at 309-828-9833, or visit Connect Transit online at www.connect-transit.com.