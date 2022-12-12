NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities’ public transportation system is reducing service beginning Sunday due to a labor shortage.

Beginning Dec. 18, weekend transit will be reduced. The new schedules are based on current ridership trends.

“These reductions are our way of providing reliability and stability to our service. We have chosen to make these reductions preemptively to avoid missing various service on a day-to-day basis and to avoid further reducing our weekday services,” said a press release from Connect Transit.

The change will see a core transit service providing access to key areas before beginning other routes later in the morning and throughout the day, based on when most passengers use the service.

The Redbird Express and the Sapphire Route will not be affected.

All routes will be finished by 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays. For the most up-to-date individual route guides, please visit https://www.connect-transit.com/routes/route-map-pdfs.

For up-to-date information on bus services, please call 309-828-9833, or visit their website at www.connect-transit.com. Stay informed by following Connect Transit on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.