Connie Beard re-elected as Chairman of the McLean County Republican party

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Connie Beard was unanimously re-elected as chairman of the party by McLean County Republicans Wednesday.

Beard was re-elected as part of the 2020 county convention that was held virtually Wednesday night.

Beard has been a McLean County resident for 32 years and is a licensed realtor. She has been involved in politics for 12 years and has worked on campaigns with Erika Harold and Darin Lahood.

This is Beards second term as chairman. She said she is excited to start campaigning as soon as she can.

“We know this coming year will be a challenge but we have a membership that continues to grow with every week and an expanding volunteer base that is eager to hit the campaign trail as soon as our current restrictions are lifted,” Beard said.

15 voting delegates were also selected for the State Republican Convention on June 12 and 13 in Peoria.

