NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Constitution Trail in Normal is expected to temporarily close for tree removal next week.

According to a Town of Normal news release, part of the trail between Vernon Avenue and Phoenix Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The closings will begin on Dec. 4 and are expected to be complete by Dec. 7.

The work on the tree removal will be completed by Wright Tree Service who are contracted by Ameren Illinois. Anyone with questions can reach out to Kevin Petersen, who is with the tree service, at (309) 265-4258.